SOLIDARITY: Large Red Cross solidarity sale | FAXINFO

This Saturday, September 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 16:XNUMX p.m., the local delegation of the French Red Cross invites the population to participate in its big solidarity sale, organized in its premises of Concord, 2 rue Soleil Levant.

The event aims to be friendly, useful and full of hope, with a dual objective: support the association's actions and offer to everyone the opportunity to equip yourself at a lower cost. Used clothing, shoes and accessories will be offered at symbolic prices. These items, sometimes unsuitable for the usual beneficiaries, are given a second life thanks to the sale. All profits will be used to finance the Red Cross missions on the island, particularly in the emergency aid provided to the most deprived people.

But the day won't stop at the charity sale. The Red Cross also wants to make it a time for exchange and meetingVolunteers, mobilized throughout the year, will be present to talk with visitors, explain their actions and perhaps inspire new vocations. The association reminds that it is constantly looking for volunteers willing to give a little of their time to help those who are suffering or who need simple comfort. _Vx

Info: 05 90 87 86 50

FOR SITE ONLY

See also: https://www.faxinfo.fr/solidarite-belle-affluence-a-la-braderie-de-la-croix-rouge-francaise/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-grande-braderie-solidaire-de-la-croix-rouge/