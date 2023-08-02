Solidarity Olympics: a magnificent first edition in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Unprecedented on the territory, the Olympiads of solidarity, also known as the day of the forgotten of the holidays, was a great success thanks to the organization of the Secours Populaire with the help of several Saint-Martin associations.

The Solidarity Olympics brought together 22 children and 300 volunteers from four territories on July 55, namely Saint-Martin, Sint Maarten, Anguilla and Guadeloupe. This day, which has become unforgettable for the little ones, was held on two sites: the Jean-Louis Vanterpool stadium dedicated to the discovery of Olympic sports activities with disciplines such as badminton, volleyball, football and baseball, and the Galion beach which, in addition to the swimming activity, allowed children to take part in workshops to discover the environment, science and health prevention actions. After numerous operations deployed on the territory of Saint-Martin hard hit by cyclone Irma in 2017, the Secours Populaire Français continued its aid work in partnership with the Collectivity of Saint-Martin and the prefecture by concretizing the project "Day Forgotten Holidays” mainly dedicated to Saint-Martin children but also to those from Sint Maarten, Anguilla and Guadeloupe. The day brought together around twenty sports, solidarity, health prevention and environmental awareness associations with a strong intercultural dimension allowing children from different islands to discover and exchange ideas, with the presence of five representatives of the Secours Populaire came especially for the occasion to supervise all the volunteers from the various associations: Saint Martin Santé, Cobraced, Nature is the Key, Les Mioches Carmont, Sem' Ta Route, Sandy Ground on the Move, and many others. still others. The lunch time generously offered by Super U, Carrefour Market, and Mac Donald brought together the three hundred children at the Vanterppol stadium in Marigot around a concert of traditional music and the artist Tyriick as well as a dance show . “Magical, brilliant, only happiness, a day as we like them! are the words chosen by the children to describe these solidarity Olympics. Next edition in 2024, in Guadeloupe this time. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/olympiades-de-la-solidarite-une-magnifique-premiere-edition-a-saint-martin/