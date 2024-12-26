SOLIDARITY: Santa Claus stops at the Women’s House | FAXINFO

On Monday, December 23, La Maison des Femmes de Marigot distributed more than 70 gifts to the children of the families it supports on a daily basis.

Just before Santa Claus went around the world, he stopped at Rue Capitaine Froston, at the premises of La Maison des Femmes. Seventeen children sat on the blue velvet bench, next to the man with the sack, to receive their New Year's gifts. Near the tree, the children were covered in gifts under the tender gaze of their parents: "Each child receives at least 4 or 5 presents, we are really very happy with this first big toy collection!" confides Olivier Canale-Fatou, development manager of the Maison des Femmes and director of France Victimes 978. Discover Crossfit, Dauphin Telecom, the Sarda-Barreiro law firm, the ALEFPA-Le Manteau association and a few other generous partners and participants made this moment of happiness possible around a solidarity Christmas. It was all there! Against a backdrop of warm music, the toys were scattered in the small living room under the amazed eyes of the children. The drawings ready to be colored, the tables filled with chocolate treats and the fanciful makeup corner created the magic of Christmas for children and adults alike. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-le-pere-noel-fait-une-halte-a-la-maison-des-femmes/