SOLIDARITY: The beautiful gesture of the Avenir Sportif Club de St Martin as part of the Pink October campaign | FAXINFO

Sunday 1er last October, the Avenir Sportif Club athletics club of Saint-Martin organized the 23th edition of the Strides of the Back to School. This edition marked the start of activities as part of the Pink October campaign. On this occasion, the sports association wanted to commit to this cause by donating the funds collected for the walk to the Oncology department of the Louis-Constant Fleming hospital.

This Tuesday, October 17, the president of the ASCSM, Magali Jasaron, presented the hospital management with a check for €650. This donation will be used to acquire a cooling helmet which helps reduce hair loss following the chemotherapy protocol used in the treatment of breast cancer. It was Dr. Laruelle, head of the Oncology unit, and Wilda Angerbil, nurse, who presented the service to Magali Jasaron, as well as the functionalities of the device, in the presence of several members of the management of the hospital.

Currently, the service only has one helmet, and the association's donation will make it possible to acquire a second one. This helmet, which appears as an “icy” cap containing a cooling liquid, has the effect of reducing blood flow to the scalp, thereby reducing the amount of infused product reaching the hair bulbs. It will therefore help to delay, reduce or avoid hair loss, thus providing comfort and well-being to the patients who use it.

In this breast cancer screening awareness month, this is a gesture appreciated by the hospital management and the members of the Oncology unit, and oh so important for the ASCSM which since its creation has been committed to sport and health.

This will be the case again this Friday, October 20 during the “Color Fun Walk and Zumba”! All funds raised will be donated to an association involved in the fight against breast cancer. Another beautiful gesture of solidarity from the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-le-beau-geste-de-lavenir-sportif-club-de-st-martin-dans-le-cadre-de-la-campagne-octobre-rose/