SOLIDARITY: The children of Handynamic as special guests at the Christmas market | FAXINFO

This Thursday, December 21, the large family of HDC Niglo F.W.I., organizer of the Hope Estate Christmas market, privatized the rides for the benefit of around ten children with disabilities.

This is a very nice gift for these ten children from special education and home care services (Sessad)… Thanks to the Handynamic association chaired by Aurélie Soucy and the generosity of the HDC Niglo F.W.I. association, the children people with disabilities were able to enjoy the rides at the Hope Estate Christmas market for free this past Thursday. This is the second edition of the Handynamic special at the Niglos market, which welcomed children with disabilities last year, offering them a private environment so that they can fully enjoy the rides in complete safety. This year, the organizing team invited several underprivileged children from Quartier d’Orléans the day before for the same occasion. In a funfair atmosphere, it was the Sessad children who took possession of the place the next day, happy as ever.

The arrival of Santa Claus was noticed and warmly greeted, the children gave him a welcome worthy of his rank with an attack of group hugs. Another nice surprise for the little ones, the arrival of young people from the Soleil Karaib association dressed in the most beautiful costumes of emblematic Disney characters. The children therefore found themselves going on rides with Aladdin, Cinderella or even Beauty and the Beast. Bumper cars, bouncy castles, rides, the children did not shy away from their fun and their laughter still resonates in the Hope Estate district.

To recharge the batteries of little ones, the HDC Niglo F.W.I. association. had also planned snacks and refreshments: pancake, cotton candy, popcorn, fruit juice, the children devoured it all with memorable memories in their heads. Yet another proof that the magic of Christmas does indeed exist… _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-les-enfants-dhandynamique-en-invites-speciaux-au-marche-de-noel/