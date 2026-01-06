SOLIDARITY: The Leo Club Safari’s wishing tree brightened the holidays | FAXINFO

The magic of Christmas once again took on its full meaning in Saint-Martin thanks to the solidarity action carried out by the Leo Club SafariAt the end of the 5th edition of the Wishing Tree, The gifts that were deposited were given to the 38 beneficiary childrenoffering much more than just gifts: smiles, looks of wonder and palpable emotion marked this moment of sharing.

Beyond the gifts, this initiative embodies the founding values ​​of the Leo Club: serving with compassion, being present for the youngest members of society, and contributing, in its own way, to bringing joy during the holiday season. The visible emotion on the children’s faces gave full meaning to the commitment of the volunteers, who have been mobilized since the launch of the operation. West Indies Mall.

Led by the young volunteers of the Leo Club Safari, this initiative has created a real wave of generosity around a simple and accessible principle: 1 angel = 1 giftEach angel hanging on the tree represented a child of a certain age. 3 months to 10 years old, from Orleans district, or followed by la Maternal and Child Protection (PMI) ou Alefpa-The CoatPassersby were invited to choose one of these little characters, discover the first name and age of the child it symbolizes, and become the godfather or godmother of their Christmas.

Each gift represented a concrete gesture towards a childOften fragile, it served as a reminder that the smallest acts can bring the greatest joys. The final distribution was the culmination of a project developed over several weeks, in a warm and supportive atmosphere. The success of this new edition also rests on the public’s mobilization, which responded enthusiastically by supporting the initiative.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-le-sapin-a-souhaits-du-leo-club-safari-a-illumine-les-fetes/