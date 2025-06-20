Solidarity: The Rotary Club of Saint-Martin Nord is organizing an exceptional book fair | FAXINFO

This Saturday, June 21, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Rotary Club of Saint-Martin Nord is organizing a special edition of its Book Fair to mark the 2025 Music Festival, in a festive and supportive atmosphere, on the Marigot market square. At the same time, the major annual Fair will take place, as always, in September, after the start of the school year.

This exceptional initiative responds to a… fortunate situation! A surplus of stock caused by a wave of very generous donations this year. To thank the public for their outpouring of solidarity and to free up space on their shelves, the club members invite you to a festive day. Hundreds of books, all genres combined, will be offered at low prices. A great opportunity to stock up on reading material before the summer holidays!

A musical atmosphere and good humor will be on the agenda on the Marigot waterfront this Saturday, right in front of the statue. As always, the funds raised will be donated to local charitable causes.

The Rotary Club thanks all those who contributed through book donations, as this edition would not have been possible without you.

For more information : visit their Facebook page Rotary Club SSaint-Martin North.

Tel: +590 690 17 00 04 – Email: contact@rcsmn.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-le-rotary-club-de-saint-martin-nord-organise-une-foire-aux-livres-exceptionnelle/