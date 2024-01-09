SOLIDARITY: The Saint-Martin Red Cross takes stock of the first cycle of the “Self-image, bond and social integration” project | FAXINFO

The mission of the Mobile Social Intervention Team (EMIS) of the French Red Cross is to reach out to people encountered in the street or reported by social workers, so that they can return to common law systems.

Supporting these users can be difficult because some are unable to invest over the sometimes long duration of their follow-up. Indeed, EMIS works with people who are psychologically weakened and socially isolated.

To remedy this problem, EMIS launched the Self-image, bond and social integration project at the beginning of 2023. Its objective is to strengthen the confidence and self-esteem that its users have through activities such as photography, socio-aesthetic workshops or even empowerment. It is also about giving them reassurance and calming tools in order to teach them to manage their emotions.

This program is a real tool because it allows French Red Cross volunteers to go further in the support relationship and has even awakened vocations in some of the users!

The balance sheet of Saint-Martin Red Cross project “Self-image, connection and social integration” will take place on Tuesday January 16 at 10 a.m. in the CCISM premises in Concordia.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-la-croix-rouge-de-saint-martin-fait-son-bilan-du-premier-cycle-du-projet-image-de-soi-lien-et-insertion-sociale/