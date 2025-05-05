SOLIDARITY / Women’s House: Clara Kata and Kalash, figures of committed patronage | FAXINFO

Last Friday, the Saint-Martin Women's House has reached a new stage in its development, thanks to a donation of €10000 offered by his godmother Carla Kata and the singer KalashThis significant sum supports the daily work of the team, committed to supporting women victims of violence in the region.

Sibel Aydin, director of the structure, wanted to thank her two supporters for their generosity and unwavering commitment: “Thank you for being there for the Women's House. This money will be used wisely., I already have lots of ideas!” Above all, she sent a strong message: patronage is open to everyone, whether they are from here or elsewhere.

The godmother, Carla Kata, has been with the team since the inauguration in July 2024She knows the difficulty of making this structure work, even though it is essential: “There are volunteers every day, but we have to help the team to function. Without money, it is blocked. We have to be able to pay salaries of the psychologist, the nurse, the director”. She also underlines the quality of the activities offered, such as wellness workshops or beauty sessions, “where women come back despite the complexity of their lives”.

For Kalash, the gesture was obvious. : “It’s important to participate, it’s the least we can do to make women feel safe, especially those who don’t dare to speak out or don’t have a place to take refuge.” Won over by our island, to which he has a particular attachment, “it’s a heavy but pleasant task to be an ambassador for Saint-Martin,” Kalash, whose real name is Kevin Valleray, even confided that he was thinking of settling there: “There is everything we like here, and this particularity in the people, this welcoming side with a lot of respectWe feel that people have been through difficult things (…), I admire their courage”.

The importance of patronage for structures like the Maison des Femmes

Patronage, as defined by the 2003 Act, is a material support, without direct compensation, for the benefit of a cause of general interest. It can be carried out by individuals or companies, in the form of donations of money, in kind or skills. It gives the right to fiscal advantages, while allowing people to get involved in essential causes, such as the fight against violence against women.

Supporting the Women's House means helping to maintain vital services: legal, psychological, medical support, emergency protection, etc., but also to affirm, collectively, that every woman has the right to dignity, to be listened to and to rebuild. _Vx

Info: 06 90 50 31 31

maisondesfemmes978@gmail.com

Instagram: maisondesfemmessxm

Address: 5 rue du Capitaine Fronton, Marigot

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-maison-des-femmes-clara-kata-et-kalash-figures-dun-mecenat-engage/