SPORT / CTOS SBSM: A new team elected for ethical sport | FAXINFO

Meeting in general assembly last Wednesday, the members of the Saint-Barthélemy–Saint-Martin Territorial Olympic and Sports Committee (CTOS SBSM) endorsed a new dynamic.

After a first year intense in projects and emotions, the participants approved the 2024 accounts in the presence of the auditor and validated the election of the new executive board on a single list, called “Together for an ethical sport”.

Aurélie Soucy is elected President of CTOS SBSM, she succeeds Alain Gros-Desormeaux. Virginie Carien becomes general secretary, assisted by Rachel Massi. Erwan Lenormand is confirmed as treasurer, and Patrick Trival takes on the role of assistant treasurer.

The new team also includes four vice-presidents by each sports commission: Pascal Peuchot for public policies and high-level, Angélique Armougom for health and well-being, Andy Armongon for education and citizenship, and Jean-Pierre Crochepierre for professionalization. board of directors welcomes four new members elected: Chantale Thibaut from Maison Sport Santé, David Blanchard, Osé Saint-Louis-Gabriel and Clarisse Félix.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to take stock of the actions carried out by the committees since the creation of the CTOS SBSM, managed by Peggy Oulerich whose Olympic torch relay, champions' night, Island Games, training and support for young talent. These are all initiatives hailed as a springboard for a more structured and unifying sporting future on both islands. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sport-ctos-sbsm-une-nouvelle-equipe-elue-pour-un-sport-ethique/