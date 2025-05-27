SPORT – EVENT: A look back at an unforgettable day at the Friendly Padel Club | FAXINFO

On Saturday, May 24, Saint-Martin vibrated to the rhythm of the Grand Tournament P500 at the Friendly Padel Club, an exceptional day dedicated to sport, celebration and conviviality, which brought together more than 900 visitors.

Sports and party enthusiasts were present throughout the day and gathered in a warm atmosphere, enjoying both the performances on the courts and the numerous activities offered by the organization. The public, present from morning until late at night, largely contributed to the success and the infectious energy of this event. A huge thank you to all those who made the trip, encouraged the players, shared a moment with family or friends, and brought their enthusiasm.

From dawn, padel fans watched the final clashes of the competition. In the evening, the deciding matches lived up to expectations: Maxime Moreau and Jérôme Inzerillo won the final, winning two Bell & Ross watches worth a total of €8000. Gautier Boutel and Baptiste Fabre finished in second place, taking home a prize of €1000, followed by Kévin Rivière and Dimitri Contout, winners of the third-place finish, who walked away with two Air Antilles plane tickets.

But the event went far beyond sport. The matches that punctuated the day were capped off by an evening of entertaining and electrifying atmosphere orchestrated by the Rainbow Café, which transformed the venue into a veritable open-air festive setting with a beautiful musical program. Everything came together to make this night an exceptional moment. Kate Ozz, Peter Sweet, Soleben, and Vito played sets after sets in a captivating electro-chic atmosphere, which had Saint-Martin vibrating until 2 a.m.

A huge congratulations to the organizers, to all the Friendly Padel teams and to the Rainbow Café for this day and this wonderful evening which will remain etched in our memories.

A comprehensive, unifying, and memorable event, which undoubtedly marks a turning point in the island's festive and sporting life. Congratulations to all!

