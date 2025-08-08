SPORT / GOLF: Chris Marshall, Trip Gage and Vivic Sabnani win the three-way scramble | FAXINFO

Le Mullet Bay course hosted a golf tournament in the “three-way scramble”, organized by the St. Maarten Golf Association (SMGA).

Twelve teams, composed of three golfers each, competed in a friendly but competitive atmosphere.

La game formula chosen, called “step away”, brought a breath of fresh air and a real strategic challenge for the participants. Indeed, this variant requires the author of the retained move not to play the next one, requiring teams to demonstrate coordination and thought at every stage. A formula already used in certain SMGA tournaments but no less exciting for the participants!

This is the trio formed by Chris Marshall, Trip Gage and Vivic Sabnani who brilliantly won the event, with a impressive net score of 64. Second place goes to the team composed of Jacob Streefkerk, Arjen Vliegen and Tim Ahlip, who finished with a net score of 66. Finally, the podium was completed by Ryan Hope-Ross, Florentin Paanakker and Pieter Snijder with a score of 72. The SMGA organizes a monthly tournament open to all golf enthusiasts, locals and visitors alike, thus confirming its commitment to the development of golf on the island. For more information on SMGA, please contact the Mullet Bay Golf Course Pro Shop or check the Facebook page for the latest updates: https://www.facebook.com/St.MaartenGolfAssociation _VX

