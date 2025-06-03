SPOTLIGHT 2025: Marigot will shine to the rhythm of local crafts | FAXINFO

This Saturday, June 7, Rue de la République in Marigot will be a street like no other. For its fifth edition, the Spotlight craft trade show, organized by the CCISM, is taking over the heart of the capital, from 9 a.m. to 22 p.m., in a festive and unique outdoor version.

Around forty exhibitors, including some from Sint Maarten, Guadeloupe and Martinique, will come together in a friendly and decidedly local atmosphere.

“It's a little child's birthday party that's starting to walk, to reflect Saint-Martin-style art,” confides Angèle Dormoy, president of the CCISM. Born after the 2021 health crisis, this fair is, according to her, “an act of faith,” conceived as a response to economic difficulties and a vibrant showcase of local expertise.

There will be plenty to discover at the stands. Soualigan Slangs, for example, is also celebrating its fifth anniversary. Born during Covid, the brand aims to "shine a spotlight on culture and our language," explains its co-founder. Quiz games, clothing adorned with local expressions, workshops in schools: a whole universe dedicated to promoting Saint-Martin culture.

Souleyman Studio, an audiovisual production company based in the West Indies Mall, is participating for the first time. “I'm looking forward to meeting people,” he says, determined to expand his network by working with local talent.

Based in Guadeloupe, the creator of Mad Baby, recruited at the Paris Fair, is betting on development in Saint-Martin: “It’s an opportunity to test the market.”

With its entertainment and decorated booths, Spotlight 2025, led by Stéphanie Minville Gombs, goes beyond the confines of a traditional trade show to become an experience. And above all, it showcases a clear ambition: “In ten years, we want to make it a Caribbean trade show, with pavilions from different territories,” concludes Angèle Dormoy. A showcase of talent that already shines far beyond the island's borders. _Vx

