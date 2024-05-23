SPOTLIGHT, the shopping experience not to be missed | FAXINFO

This Saturday, May 25, the 4rd edition of the SPOTLIGHT event will highlight local businesses.

Building on the success of past years, the CCISM is once again committed to supporting the entrepreneurs of Saint-Martin in its mission of encouraging the territory to offer a 4rd edition of the flagship SPOTLIGHT event next Saturday.

Through this initiative, the CCISM strengthens its commitment to local economic development by promoting opportunities for collaboration and visibility for entrepreneurs and local businesses. The primary objective is to boost the Saint-Martin economy by informing the population about the resources present in the region. For 2024, the CCISM maintains its positioning and the slogan: One day, One place, Shop the very best of Saint-Martin, to emphasize the shopping experience on the eve of Mother's Day. The thirty or so companies present will offer a day of authentic shopping from 9 a.m. to 19 p.m., punctuated by activities such as the pop-up skating rink and workshops. Art&deco, beauty, ready-to-wear, gastronomy, services, find the list of exhibitors and the workshop program below. _VX

Info (free entry, paid workshops): www.ccism.fr/spotlight2024

Exhibitors :

Art & Decoration

MA GIALI PAINTING

LOVE AND CANDLE

ARNELL B

Beauty

BEAUTY LOUNGE

A&A SCENTS

BUBBLE AND BEAUTY

SENAIA'S

Ready-to-wear & Accessories

MURIEL’S GLASSES

SO CHIC CHERRY

CHOKOKANEL CREATION

HADARAH

SOUALIGAN SLANGS

DEAR 2 SHARE

PRECISOUS GEM CREATION

Services

DIANE MULTI SERVICES

SXM DOMOTIC

COOLWAY

MAXYOURMARK

BIODEGRADABLE FUN

EDEN TRAVEL

LMC

Food Corner

SHAM’S

TRADITIONAL COLOMBIER

ISLAND FRESH SQUEEZE LEMONDA

TASTE OF JOY

BLISS FULL COCKS

Animation

OFARA

RINKY ROLL

Workshops :

09:00 l Make Up Solo like a Pro l Ego Beauty

In the absence of a glam squad, you have to be able to prepare like a pro with meager resources. This workshop allows you to no longer make Make-up Faux pas.

50 Min l 10 max l €40

09:00 l Paté Kodé and his popular Pikliz l Chef Jackson

A demo workshop to master the famous “paté kodé”, a delicious Haitian specialty with Caribbean flavors. Discover the traditionally garnished Paté Kodé, accompanied by its pikliz, hosted by the winner of the 2nd prize for Best Catering Chef at the 2023 Gastronomy Festival

50 Min l 12 max l €45

Bilingual workshop

10:30 a.m. l Wine etiquette & protocol l Myrlaine Carmont

Discover the codes of etiquette around wine in restaurants during our exclusive workshop.

Learn how to interact with a sommelier, choose the perfect wine and discover the secrets of harmonious service to match the chosen dishes.

45 Min l 10 max l €35

Bilingual workshop

12:15 p.m. l Tasting & discovery of wines and spirits l The Taste of Wine

Explore a unique tasting in partnership with Le Goût du Vin, featuring 5 distinct wines (2 whites, 2 reds and 1 sweet wine). Immerse yourself in the presentation of wine regions and their grape varieties, as well as the best culinary pairings to accompany these delights.

Discover the uniqueness of each wine and its terroir during this immersive tasting workshop in their showroom.

2h30 l to the showroom transport included l 8 max l 60€

14:00 p.m. or 16:00 p.m. l Melt & Pour soaps l A & A scents

Unleash your creativity with a hands-on workshop where you'll discover classic soap-making techniques like swirling and layering. Take home the secrets & soap away until next time.

50 min l 14 max l 45€

Workshop in English

14:30 p.m. l Traditional eggless cake l LMC

Discover the revisited craftsmanship of St-Martin dry cakes, steeped in the ancestral traditions of our grandmothers. For those suffering from lactose intolerance or adopting a vegan diet, here is a tasty alternative, preserving the essence of our Creole sweets.

50 min l 10 max l 30€

Bilingual workshop

