SSSD hosts part 1 of workshops for students going to the Netherlands | Government of Sint Maarten

The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport is hosting an exciting workshop titled “Mindfulness: Success in Studying in The Netherlands (Part I)” on March 27, 2025, at the University of St. Martin from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

This free workshop is the first in a 3-part series designed specifically for students planning to study in the Netherlands—whether you’re about to graduate, preparing for exams, or a recent graduate. The sessions are perfect for students thinking about heading to the Netherlands to continue their education, especially those who may be feeling uncertain about the transition.

The workshop series will focus on the psycho-social aspects of studying abroad—helping you manage the personal, emotional, and social challenges that often come with the move. According to SSSD officials, many students leave the island feeling unprepared for these challenges, and the goal of these workshops is to make sure you’re fully ready to succeed. So, whether you’re a “free-mover” planning to go independently or someone studying with government financing, this workshop is for you!

What to expect in Part I:

· What life is really like in the Netherlands—from everyday routines to cultural differences.

· How to deal with homesickness and feelings of overwhelmed.

· Tips for making group interactions easier and more meaningful.

· The importance of learning Dutch and how it can boost your experience

Participants are encouraged to attend all three workshops to get the full experience. The workshops are interactive, offering you tips and a chance to ask your burning questions.

“Don’t miss out—be on time and get ready for a workshop that will prepare you for success!” SSSD officials said.

Students are encouraged to contact SSSD at 543-1235 or studentsupportservices@sintmaartengov.org to register for the workshop or to obtain more information. Interested persons can also visit the SSSD office which is in the Gatspy Building across from the Police Station and next to WIB.

The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) provides services to students referred by the schools such as psychological services, counseling services, social work services, educational diagnostic services, speech language pathology services. SSSD also provides general services such as career services, parent sessions and crisis response.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/SSSD-hosts-part-1-of-workshops-for-students-going-to-the-Netherlands.aspx