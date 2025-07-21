St. Maarten Shines Bright at Trupial Classic 2025! | Government of Sint Maarten

We are beaming with pride as our athletes from Dynamics Sporting Club and Lab Sports Academy represented St. Maarten with incredible determination and sportsmanship at the recently concluded Trupial Classic 2025 Club Tournament held in Curaçao!
Out of 351 participants from 28 clubs across 10 countries—including Curaçao, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Aruba, Bonaire, Suriname, Trinidad, and more—our talented team brought home a total of:
🏅 49 Medals
🥇 20 Gold
🥈 26 Silver
🥉 3 Bronze
A special shoutout to our outstanding athletes:
U7 Girls
Aamera Wattley – 2 Gold, 1 Bronze
U11 Girls
Mia Reed – 2 Silver, 1 Bronze
Abi Hodge – 2 Silver
U11 Boys
Raheem Richardson Jones – 1 Gold, 2 Silver
Zachary Gayle – 2 Silver
U13 Girls
Amelia Mclean – 1 Gold, 1 Silver
U15 Girls
Joleen Tomlin – 4 Gold, 1 Silver
Shadwayna Gumbs – 2 Gold, 1 Silver
Anna Hodge – 1 Silver
Jordan Frederick – 1 Gold, 1 Bronze
U15 Boys
Nahjah Wyatte – 3 Gold, 1 Silver
Nessiah Wyatte – 3 Gold, 1 Silver
Bryandy Brison – 1 Silver
Amarie David – 2 Silver
U17 Boys
Marlon Prince – 1 Gold, 2 Silver
U20 Girls
Sebastiana Reyes – 1 Gold, 1 Silver
U20 Boys
Triston Ettienne – 1 Gold, 3 Silver
Adio Williams – 3 Silver
David Herron (Lab Sports Academy) – 3 Silver, 1 Bronze
Masters 40+ Men
Abdule Wattley – 1 Gold
Congratulations to all our athletes, coaches, and supporters for this phenomenal performance on the international stage. You’ve made St. Maarten proud!
Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/St–Maarten-Shines-Bright-at-Trupial-Classic-2025.aspx
