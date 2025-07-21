St. Maarten Shines Bright at Trupial Classic 2025! | Government of Sint Maarten

We are beaming with pride as our athletes from Dynamics Sporting Club and Lab Sports Academy represented St. Maarten with incredible determination and sportsmanship at the recently concluded Trupial Classic 2025 Club Tournament held in Curaçao!

Out of 351 participants from 28 clubs across 10 countries—including Curaçao, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Aruba, Bonaire, Suriname, Trinidad, and more—our talented team brought home a total of:

🏅 49 Medals

🥇 20 Gold

🥈 26 Silver

🥉 3 Bronze

A special shoutout to our outstanding athletes:

U7 Girls

Aamera Wattley – 2 Gold, 1 Bronze

U11 Girls

Mia Reed – 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Abi Hodge – 2 Silver

U11 Boys

Raheem Richardson Jones – 1 Gold, 2 Silver

Zachary Gayle – 2 Silver

U13 Girls

Amelia Mclean – 1 Gold, 1 Silver

U15 Girls

Joleen Tomlin – 4 Gold, 1 Silver

Shadwayna Gumbs – 2 Gold, 1 Silver

Anna Hodge – 1 Silver

Jordan Frederick – 1 Gold, 1 Bronze

U15 Boys

Nahjah Wyatte – 3 Gold, 1 Silver

Nessiah Wyatte – 3 Gold, 1 Silver

Bryandy Brison – 1 Silver

Amarie David – 2 Silver

U17 Boys

Marlon Prince – 1 Gold, 2 Silver

U20 Girls

Sebastiana Reyes – 1 Gold, 1 Silver

U20 Boys

Triston Ettienne – 1 Gold, 3 Silver

Adio Williams – 3 Silver

David Herron (Lab Sports Academy) – 3 Silver, 1 Bronze

Masters 40+ Men

Abdule Wattley – 1 Gold

Congratulations to all our athletes, coaches, and supporters for this phenomenal performance on the international stage. You’ve made St. Maarten proud!​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/St–Maarten-Shines-Bright-at-Trupial-Classic-2025.aspx