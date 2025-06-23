St. Maarten Showcases MICE Opportunities to Latin America in Strategic Webinar with Copa Airlines | Government of Sint Maarten

Building on the momentum of its earlier “Island Hopping” webinar this year, the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) successfully hosted a MICE-focused webinar on June 18, targeting Latin American travel trade professionals. The event, held in strategic collaboration with Copa Airlines, drew participation from over 150 travel agents and tour operators from across the Latin American region.

The webinar highlighted St. Maarten’s premier facilities and services for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE), reaffirming the island’s commitment to becoming a leading MICE destination in the Caribbean.

Travel professionals received in-depth presentations from representatives of key hospitality partners, including Copa Airlines, Sonesta Resorts Sint Maarten, JW Marriott Sint Maarten Beach Resort & Spa, Simpson Bay Resort, Marina & Spa, and Hill’s Event Hall. Each property showcased its unique offerings tailored to the MICE market, providing valuable insights into venue capacities, corporate packages, and group services.

“With continued recovery and renewed interest from Latin American markets, our goal is to position St. Maarten as a top-tier MICE destination in the Caribbean,” said Luis Hurtault, STB’s Marketing Officer for the Latin American Market. “This webinar gave trade professionals direct access to the island’s best venues for corporate and incentive travel.”

The Latin American market continues to show promising growth, with over 10,000 visitors arriving in 2024 to date, and even greater potential projected in the months ahead. STB’s ongoing webinar strategy remains a cost-effective and impactful way to engage directly with key influencers in the region.

STB encourages local tourism stakeholders to collaborate in future virtual events and broader marketing campaigns to further amplify St. Maarten’s visibility and competitiveness in the Latin American MICE market.

For more information or to explore partnership opportunities, contact info@vacationstmaarten.com or visit www.vacationstmaarten.com.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/St–Maarten-Showcases-MICE-Opportunities-to-Latin-America-in-Strategic-Webinar-with-Copa-Airlines.aspx