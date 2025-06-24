St. Maarten Tourism Bureau Opens Call for Local Content Talent | Government of Sint Maarten

~ Calling All Creatives! ~

Philipsburg, St. Maarten – The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) is officially inviting local content creators to submit proposals as part of its dynamic new marketing push aimed at authentically showcasing our destination through the eyes and voices of our own people.

From videographers to photographers, graphic designers to social-media influencers, and copywriters to traditional media professionals, this is your opportunity to bring your creative power to the forefront of St. Maarten’s tourism identity!

Under the Bureau’s innovative IP Tourism strategy, STB is developing a powerful destination-content library to be used across digital campaigns, international promotions, media outlets, and public relations initiatives. This content will not only tell St. Maarten’s story but will also be branded, trademarked, and monetized as long-term intellectual property (IP), generating lasting value for the destination and well-deserved recognition for our creatives.

“We want the world to see St. Maarten through local eyes,” stated May-Ling Chun, Director of Tourism. “We believe in homegrown talent and are investing in creatives who live and breathe the culture and vibrancy of this island.”

This initiative is more than content creation, it’s about building careers, generating economic opportunity, and embedding authenticity in how we market our beautiful island to the world.

STB encourages all interested professionals and freelancers to respond to the Request for Quote (RFQ) by July 18, 2025. To receive the full Scope of Work (SOW), and to submit your proposal, please email Marketing Officer, Mr. Luis Hurtault at Luis.Hurtault@sintmaartengov.org.

Proposals should include a brief company background and portfolio, a valid Chamber of Commerce excerpt and CRIB number, a clear outline of the services you offer (e.g., photography, video production, graphic design), your rate card or project-fee structure, and your availability and project timeline.

For additional inquiries, contact STB at +1-721-549-0200.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/St–Maarten-Tourism-Bureau-Opens-Call-for-Local-Content-Talent.aspx