St. Maarten Women Nominated for Caribbean POSH ICON Woman Awards, Public Voting Now Open | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–A number of women from St. Maarten/St. Martin have been nominated for the 2026 Caribbean POSH ICON Woman Awards, placing local talent, leadership and community impact on a wider regional stage.

Public voting is now open through the official Caribbean POSH platform and will close on June 19. Supporters may vote in multiple categories, with the platform limiting voting to one vote per category. According to Caribbean POSH, public voting helps increase visibility for nominees and assists in narrowing finalists, while final selections also consider overall impact, achievements, leadership and contribution.

The Caribbean POSH ICON Woman Awards celebrate Caribbean women from across the region and the diaspora who are making contributions in business, culture, community, advocacy, wellness, education, tourism, media, the arts, food security and other fields. The awards form part of Caribbean POSH Weekend, a regional event designed to connect, recognize and elevate Caribbean women who are building, leading and shaping the future.

Among the categories is the Emerging ICON Leader Award, which recognizes a woman demonstrating early-stage leadership and influence whose vision and actions are helping shape the future of the Caribbean across any sector.

For St. Maarten/St. Martin, the nominations carry added meaning. As a small island, St. Martin is often overlooked, yet its people continue to make their mark across the Caribbean and beyond. Many of the women being recognized have spent years building, creating, leading and contributing to their communities, often without seeking the spotlight.

“These nominations are a reminder that St. Martin is home to talented, resilient and inspiring women whose impact deserves to be recognized,” one of the nominees Malaika Maxwell said. said. “May we continue to uplift one another and show the Caribbean the strength and excellence that exists on our little island.”

She also extended a special thank you to Zillah Duzon Hazel for helping open this platform to St. Maarten/St. Martin women and encouraging wider participation in the regional recognition process.

Caribbean POSH describes the ICON Woman Awards as a celebration of empowerment, excellence, impact, collaboration, unity, integrity, authenticity, cultural pride and representation. Nominees are expected to demonstrate meaningful contributions within their field and community, while maintaining ties to the Caribbean region or diaspora.

The awards also support broader regional visibility. Through public voting, nominees are able to engage their communities, attract wider recognition and build new connections across islands and the diaspora.

Residents, supporters, family members, colleagues and the wider community are encouraged to participate in the voting process and support the women representing St. Maarten/St. Martin among this year’s nominees.

The 2026 Caribbean POSH Weekend will be held in the British Virgin Islands from June 26 to 29 and will include the ICON Woman Awards Gala, networking events, panels, a marketplace experience and other activities focused on Caribbean women’s leadership, entrepreneurship, culture and regional collaboration.

Vote here:https://caribbeanposh.com/wkd/icon-awards-voting-2026/

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-women-nominated-for-caribbean-posh-icon-woman-awards-public-voting-now-open