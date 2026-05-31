St. Maarten’s healthcare deficits have reached half a billion guilders, putting healthcare and pensions at risk | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Committee for Financial Supervision, Cft, has issued one of its strongest warnings yet about the financial condition of St. Maarten’s social and healthcare funds, stating that the accumulated deficits in the healthcare funds managed by the Executive Organization Social and Health Insurances, SZV, have now reached approximately XCG 500 million.

According to the Cft, SZV’s healthcare funds are recording annual losses of approximately XCG 35 million. These losses have so far been absorbed through reserves from other funds, mainly the AOV pension fund. The Board warned that if no corrective measures are taken, these reserves will be depleted within a few years, placing both the affordability of healthcare and pensions for St. Maarten residents under severe pressure.

The warning points to a worsening structural problem inside the country’s social security system. Healthcare expenses are outpacing the funds available to cover them, while reserves meant to support long-term pension obligations are being used to absorb healthcare deficits. In practical terms, this means that money intended to protect the future sustainability of old-age pensions is being drawn down to keep the healthcare funds afloat.

The Cft stated that it has repeatedly pointed out the seriousness of the situation and stressed that there is no more time to lose. Measures already identified by St. Maarten must now be implemented.

The Board noted that St. Maarten is counting on the introduction of the General Health Insurance, GHI, to help reduce the annual deficits in the healthcare funds. The Cft said it is essential that the legislation for the GHI be implemented by the latest target date of January 1, 2027.

However, the warning also raises a larger question for St. Maarten: what happens if the reforms are delayed, the deficits continue, and government is forced to intervene?

In the worst case, St. Maarten could face a dual social security crisis. SZV’s healthcare funds could reach a point where they can no longer absorb annual losses through internal reserves, while the AOV pension fund is weakened by the continued use of its reserves to cover healthcare shortfalls. This would place government under pressure to rescue the system through direct financial support, higher revenues, higher premiums, increased contributions, reduced spending in other areas, or reforms to benefits and coverage.

That challenge is made more serious by government’s own financial position. St. Maarten is already operating under fiscal constraints, with limited room to absorb major new obligations. If SZV’s healthcare deficits can no longer be covered through reserves, and if government does not have the financial capacity to step in fully, the country could face difficult and immediate choices about how healthcare is financed and how pension obligations are protected.

A full collapse of the healthcare system should not be stated as an immediate or automatic outcome. The Cft has not said that healthcare services will stop. However, without timely reform or government support, the financing of the healthcare system could become unstable. That could lead to severe pressure on medical reimbursements, healthcare coverage, referrals abroad, patient contributions, premiums, and the ability of the system to continue meeting its obligations without emergency intervention.

For residents it could affect real-life access to care, the cost of care, the reliability of coverage, and the long-term security of old-age pensions. If reserves are depleted and no sustainable replacement financing is in place, the burden would likely shift to government, employers, employees, patients, or pensioners in some form.

Possible consequences could include higher social premiums, increased employer and employee contributions, higher patient co-payments, stricter rules for medical referrals abroad, changes to reimbursement policies, reduced coverage for certain services, greater use of generic medication, and stronger controls on healthcare spending. On the pension side, government could eventually face pressure to increase contributions, adjust benefits, raise the pension age, slow benefit increases, or provide direct budget support to keep the AOV system stable.

The Cft’s warning makes clear that the current approach is not sustainable. Using pension reserves to cover healthcare losses may delay the impact, but it does not solve the underlying problem. Once those reserves are depleted, the financial pressure does not disappear. It shifts more directly to government and, ultimately, to the people who rely on healthcare and pensions.

The Board emphasized that St. Maarten has already identified measures to address the problem. The key issue now is implementation. The Cft said the GHI legislation must be in place by January 1, 2027, as part of the effort to reduce the healthcare fund deficits and protect the broader social security system.

The warning places urgency on government, Parliament, SZV, and other stakeholders to act before the country reaches the point where choices become more limited and more painful. At stake, according to the Cft, is the affordability of healthcare and pensions for the people of St. Maarten.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maartens-healthcare-deficits-have-reached-half-a-billion-guilders-putting-healthcare-and-pensions-at-risk