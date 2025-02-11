STATEMENT BY PRESIDENT MUSSINGTON / Full-time Prefecture: Appointment of Prefect Cyrille Le Vély and Secretary General Fabrice Thibier | FAXINFO

"I would like to welcome the new full prefect of the communities of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, Mr. Cyrille LE VELY, and his secretary general, Mr. Fabrice Thibier, to the territory of our overseas community.

It is an undisguised pleasure to welcome the first full-time prefect in the history of our community. We have worked for a long time with successive government bodies to obtain a full-time prefect and allow Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy to manage directly with the national government the affairs that concern them.

I took this issue head on with my fellow parliamentarians, as soon as we arrived at the head of the Community in April 2022, in particular with the former Minister of the Interior and Overseas Territories, Mr Gérald DARMANIN, who heard our request and travelled to our islands in June 2023, in particular to familiarise himself with the issues at stake.

We already had a fully-fledged Prefecture and the Decree of 9 January 2025 gives the new fully-fledged Prefect the latitude needed to serve our two overseas territories with complete autonomy. This is a considerable step forward for the Northern Islands, whose room for manoeuvre is, in fact, increased.

I would also like to take this opportunity to welcome the new Secretary General of the Prefecture of St Martin/St Barthélemy, Mr Fabrice THIBIER, with whom we will also be pleased to work.

Many joint issues await us, some particularly sensitive and urgent, which require our greatest attention and collective reflection in the service of public tranquility and the peaceful development of our island."

Louis MUSSINGTON

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/declaration-du-president-mussington-prefecture-de-plein-exercice-nomination-du-prefet-cyrille-le-vely-et-du-secretaire-general-fabrice-thibier/