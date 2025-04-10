‘Stop, Drop, and GO’ Firearm Amnesty — April 14 to May 2 | Government of Sint Maarten

The Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM and the Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten will launch the “Stop, Drop, and GO” Firearm Amnesty Programme from April 14 to May 2, 2025. This initiative aims to reduce the number of illegal firearms in the community and enhance public safety. During the amnesty period, financial compensation will be offered for surrendered firearms and for tips that lead to the discovery of illegal weapons or ammunition.

Supported by the Minister of Justice, the programme offers financial rewards of up to Cg. 895 / US $500 for surrendered weapons and qualifying tips. The designated drop-off location is the Opal Building on Union Road in Cole Bay on Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays in the amnesty period. Drop off time is 9:00am to 12:00pm.

Firearm Surrender: No questions will be asked when firearms are surrendered to the police. Anonymity is guaranteed unless the firearm is found to be linked to a criminal offense. All weapons received will undergo forensic examination. The amnesty also applies to anyone wishing to turn in an unwanted firearm.

Trained personnel will be on-site to receive weapons safely.

Firearms must be delivered unloaded, in a sealed bag or box.

No questions will be asked, with some exceptions.

Proof of Surrender: Participants will receive a receipt without their identity being recorded.

Anonymous Tips: Individuals who provide information about the location of illegal firearms via the police tip line (9300) may also be eligible for financial compensation. Eligibility will depend on whether a firearm or ammunition is recovered because of the tip.

All reports and surrenders will be handled with the utmost confidentiality, ensuring the safety and privacy of participants.

Gun violence and the possession of illegal firearms remain serious issues in Sint Maarten. Incidents such as armed robberies and shootings pose significant threats to public safety and erode the community’s sense of security. KPSM and OM SXM view this joint initiative as a proactive step toward reducing gun violence and creating a safer environment for all.

Law enforcement encourages everyone in the community to take part in this effort—whether by surrendering an illegal or unwanted firearm or by sharing information anonymously. Every action contributes to a safer Sint Maarten.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Stop-Drop-and-GO-Firearm-AmnestApril-14-to-May-2.aspx