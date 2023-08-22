STOP vandalism in schools | FAXINFO

For the past two weeks, nursery and primary schools in the territory have been targeted by vandals. On Thursday, August 17, 2023, Aline Hanson School at Sandy Ground suffered an intolerable rampage.

Broken equipment, spilled paint, ransacked classroom, for Louis Mussington, president of the Collectivity, these acts are deplorable: “As a former teacher, my heart aches in the face of such acts. It is a disgrace to our community. We, as a community, are implementing measures to counter these actions. But the responsibility does not rest solely with the authorities. Each of us must feel concerned and act accordingly.sequence. I launch a solemn appeal to all: residents, parents, associations, and particularly to the young people of Sandy Ground. Our schools are the foundation of our future, the place where we train future generations for a more prosperous territory. Let us all participate in protecting and promoting these institutions. Let us help each other to sensitize and educate our young people to the value and respect of these sacred places of education”. The Collectivity lodged a complaint and mobilized the police authorities of the island on the active search for the perpetrators. Any information on the perpetrators must be transmitted to the gendarmes or the territorial police. These gratuitous and imbecile acts of vandalism are unworthy and must stop for the good of our young people who will soon be going back to school. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/stop-au-vandalisme-dans-les-ecoles/