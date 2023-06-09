STREET ART: A beautiful colorful fresco by artist Elsa Martino in downtown Marigot | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin and its Culture department are currently carrying out the art of the staircase leading to Fort Louis, from downtown Marigot. This fresco is produced as part of a call for projects launched in 2022 by the Department of Cultural Affairs.

This artistic project is part of the continuity of the actions of the Cultural Department of the Collectivity, aimed at giving Art and Culture their full place, in particular by encouraging the presence of Street Art throughout the territory.

The Collectivité launched a call for projects in October 2022, with the aim of selecting the artistic project best suited to the requirements of the specifications and to this public staircase starting from downtown Marigot and leading to Fort Louis.

The artist Elsa Martino was selected among several applications. Already experienced in the art of public staircases, a particular know-how, the artist proposed to dress the place with colored flat areas representing tropical vegetation. The large landings of the steps are illustrated in a more figurative way.

The objective of this fresco is to offer the public a warm and soothing ascent to Fort Louis. The Fresco will be completed on Monday June 12, 2023. You will then be able to admire the final rendering.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/street-art-une-belle-fresque-coloree-realisee-par-lartiste-elsa-martino-dans-le-centre-ville-de-marigot/