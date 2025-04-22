STREET INTERVIEW: Has tourism in 2025 boosted local restaurants? | FAXINFO

Restaurateurs on the French side of Saint-Martin are not disappointed with the 2024-2025 season. Whether located on the beach or in the city center, these artisans of taste report relatively brisk tourist activity this year.

Eliott (restaurant manager): The season was good, we worked hard. In fact, this year was more consistent than last year. We've already experienced ups and downs, with some quieter moments in February, but this year, we felt it less. Otherwise, like every year, we welcomed a lot of Canadians, especially Quebecers, who come regularly for our French cuisine.

Angie (restaurateur): We're pretty satisfied. We've had quite a few visitors to the Marina throughout the season. And this year, we found the tourist season stretched out longer than in previous years. Even today, lunchtimes are still pretty busy. Plus, a new bar is opening on the Marina, so that's sure to attract even more people!

Cedric (restaurant manager): Overall, we can't complain about the numbers. However, I note that we received fewer Americans than expected this year. However, I understand that they were indeed present on the island throughout the season. Some of my clients told me that it was difficult for them to find a taxi to take them to Friar's Bay beach. We'll have to think about that for next season.

