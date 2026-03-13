STREET INTERVIEW: How did the Heineken Regatta go for you? | FAXINFO

The 46th Heineken Regatta has come to a close. Despite the rain, many of you were at the village set up in the marina on Sunday evening. Whether you participated, worked, or simply came to enjoy one or more of these four days of the event, the regatta and its village certainly made an impression. Discover how this 46th edition unfolded for at least three of you:



Charles, participant:

“It was really great, super well organized, I loved it. The races were truly incredible, it was a fantastic experience. The Wi-Fi was terrible, I couldn’t connect, that’s the only complaint I have. But the rest was amazing. I participated in the regatta in ‘Class 5’, the boat was called ‘High Tension’, it was a big 36-foot boat. It was very windy, which added to the challenge, it was great! Today we got overtaken, but honestly, just for the experience, the ranking doesn’t matter, it was incredible.”



Jennifer, bartender:

“It was great! It was a new and different experience for me, as it was the first time I’d worked for the regatta. The first day was a bit quiet, people were arriving, but it wasn’t very lively. On Friday, it picked up, and tonight (Sunday), it should be packed, as it always is on the last few nights, and I’m sure it was last night too. I would love to do it again; it was nice to meet different people and chat with people from Sint Maarten and elsewhere.”









Whitney, visitor:

“I already attended one edition 11 years ago, I loved the atmosphere and what they offered. And this year, I’m back! Last night (Saturday), I was there, the stage entertainment was great, and I just arrived so I’m discovering things, waiting to see what happens. I was without the children yesterday, and I had the pleasant surprise of seeing that the children were also invited, so today we came back with them. It’s cold, there’s a lot of wind, but oh well, we’re making do!”



