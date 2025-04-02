STREET INTERVIEW / Playground in Saint-Martin: a dream made possible thanks to donations? | FAXINFO

A mother from Saint-Martin has launched a public appeal for the creation of a playground in the French part. While the local authority has been asked to provide land, should we also rely on the solidarity of local residents to see this project come to fruition?

Richmael (student): I'm still too young to have money to spend, but I think it's a great initiative. We know that our island is seriously lacking in recreational spaces for young people. I have three little brothers, and when they come home from school, they stay home. I never see them playing outside. They're mostly on their tablets or phones.

Olivia (saleswoman): I have a very small pension, but I would gladly donate €10 or €15 to help build this playground. I have grandchildren, and I would be happy to see them having fun and exercising in a place designed for them. This type of infrastructure would allow them to meet other children, and it's important for young people to socialize. Even more so today, given the amount of time they spend on screens.

Franciane (technical agent): If we all do our part, we'll make our children happy! So, of course, I'm getting my wallet out right now! I have children, nieces, and nephews who would love to be able to play outside, but where can we take them? I don't have a car, so I have to walk to Friar's Bay so they can have fun at the beach. That's all we can do because in town, it's too dangerous with the motorbikes and cars.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-aire-de-jeux-a-saint-martin-un-reve-realisable-grace-aux-dons/