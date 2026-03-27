STREET INTERVIEW: What economic impact has the SXM Festival had on your business? | FAXINFO

Each year, the SXM Festival attracts an audience from over 50 countries, generating direct economic benefits for local businesses. From craftspeople and restaurants to service providers, the event also benefits professionals working on the ground. We met with three of them.



Ludovic, Saint-Martin United Taxi Association

“The taxis are working all evening. It’s good for the island too, it brings in tourism. We’re very satisfied, we work until six in the morning and our goal is to get the customers safely to their destination. They drink, they enjoy themselves, we drive. Last year, there were more people. This year, the numbers aren’t the same as last year. The taxis are still all out, though; we have about 80 drivers on site.”













Sabine, Kaz à bokits

“We’re hoping for visibility. And why not an opportunity to come and settle in Saint-Martin, because this is something we do in Martinique. We love sharing Caribbean culture and we want to spread it. So we hope to see positive results because this is our first year at the festival. It was a bit quiet the first two days, but we expected that. As time went on, there were a few more people and we received a warm welcome. We explained to them what a bokit is and we got good feedback, so that’s gratifying!”









Lali, Good Vibes Story

“We’re from Panama, but we’re a traveling boutique; you can only find us at festivals. We’ve been coming here since 2020, and every edition has been incredible. I think this festival is the one in the Caribbean that attracts the best clientele for the type of products I offer, namely high-end items, with designer pieces. So it makes sense for me to come, both commercially and for visibility, because people come here from all over the world. It’s an important event for us; it’s one of only four festivals where I confirm my presence every year.”



Interview by _DR

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-quel-impact-economique-le-sxm-festival-a-t-il-eu-sur-votre-activite/