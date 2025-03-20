Street Interview: Which local dish makes your taste buds tingle? | FAXINFO

Saint Martin's rich culinary heritage is renowned throughout the Caribbean and beyond. But what's the local specialty you can't resist?

Gerard (driver): Barbecue for me! I don't eat pork, so I mostly opt for chicken and its little Creole sauce. I never turn down a nice plate of fish either. A good fish broth with root vegetables, banana, sweet potato… And with that, a big glass of water!

Zoulaïka (student) : If I had to choose, I'd take Johnny Cakes. But you should know that there are two ways to prepare them. You can fry them or bake them. I love both. They're so good. I eat them for breakfast or as a side dish with a savory dish. They're truly my favorite specialty.

John (surgeon) : My favorite thing is tuna. Plus, I have a boat, so I like to catch my own fish. I like it when it's cooked back and forth, seared with a little salt, pepper, and lemon. It melts in your mouth. A little rice and red beans to accompany a tuna steak is ideal. I'm salivating now!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-quel-plat-local-fait-chavirer-vos-papilles/