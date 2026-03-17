STREET INTERVIEW: Why are you renewing your partnership with the Living Museum in 2026? | FAXINFO

Last Tuesday, the Living Museum’s partnership agreements for 2026 were signed. Created by the Art For Science association in 2025, this space, where works of art are created, promotes well-being through artistic support. During this meeting, we asked the partners, mostly associations and social or medico-social organizations, why they are continuing this collaboration in 2026.



Juliette, Nature is the Key:

“We’re based in Sandy Ground, so it’s a little far from Hope Estate, but that’s precisely the point—to get the kids out of the neighborhood and see something different. Secondly, it’s to help young people develop their self-esteem in a different way. With us, it’s through nature, and here it’s through art. It’s a very good partnership for us, complementary to our work.”











Laura, SAMSAH (Medical and Social Support Service for Disabled Adults):

“It’s fantastic, because there wasn’t much available in the area for our target audience, which consists of adults with disabilities and many mental health conditions. We knew that art was very helpful for people in general, but also for those with mental health issues. And when they moved in at the beginning of last year, we took action and saw real progress, both in terms of social interaction and the mental well-being of our beneficiaries. So this year, we’re renewing the agreement, particularly for the Mutual Support Group (GEM) project, which is valuable for fostering the independence of our beneficiaries.”









Emilie, BoscOrizon (family support at home and support for young adults):

“It’s important to strengthen the parent-child bond for the families we support through art and the various workshops the organization offers. It’s also good for our beneficiaries to free their minds, whether they are parents or children, regardless of their age. It was important to renew the partnership because families feel comfortable when they come here; they don’t feel judged, they are warmly welcomed. What we always feel here is kindness.”

Interview by DR

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-pourquoi-reconduisez-vous-votre-partenariat-avec-le-living-museum-en-2026/