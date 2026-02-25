STREET INTERVIEW: Why do you bring your children to the Whale Festival? | FAXINFO

Last Sunday marked the fifth annual Whale Festival: an opportunity to learn about the environment, identify different marine animals, or simply enjoy a walk and a stroll. Discover the reasons why parents are raising their children’s awareness of cetacean conservation.



Julien: “We are on an island after all, everything around us, the environment, is very important. So, events like this are really great to be able to come and participate in every year. It’s really important to make them understand from a young age that they need to take care of the environment.”









Kevin: “It’s important to be able to introduce them to the maritime world. And besides, it’s a nice little outing to Saint-Martin, a family activity. Children are always sensitive to animals in general, so that’s why I came with my 5-year-old.”







Kenya: “It’s important to me that they can already identify the animals, the different species, and also become aware of marine wildlife. The activities and games also allow them to find an educational and fun side to it. They are children, so this way they have fun at the same time.”



Interview by DR

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-pourquoi-amenez-vous-vos-enfants-a-la-fete-de-la-baleine/