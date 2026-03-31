STREET INTERVIEW: Why is it important to participate in “Successful Departure”? | FAXINFO

Last Saturday marked the thirteenth edition of “Successful Departure,” an information and guidance fair for anyone wishing to leave the country to pursue or begin their studies. Year after year, this event has become an unmissable gathering. both for those considering leaving and for the organizations that support themWe came to meet with you to understand why it was important for you to participate in this action.

Lorencia, Local Mission of Saint-Martin

“This event allows young people to find an organization that will support them, that will give them the right tools to do something they enjoy. All young people can have a future plan; even those who have dropped out of school have opportunities. And we are here to meet their needs.”















Treisha, parent of a high school student

“It was very important for me to come and meet everyone to better understand how things will go for my daughter who is leaving. I want to make sure she will be safe when she leaves. I truly appreciate all their kindness towards my daughter as she prepares for her departure to France; all the support they provide is truly a blessing. I am Jamaican, and so I am very happy that all of this is possible for my daughter; I am very proud of her.”







Emile, a young professional

“What they’re doing is great because there’s a lot of information for young people like me. I was well-informed, since I went to study in mainland France for four years, and now I’ve come back to Saint-Martin to work, but I’d like to go back to mainland France. So I came to find out a bit more, especially regarding Ladom, to see if I was still eligible, and I found it very useful.”











Nesly, branch manager for Ladom

“One of the goals of this event is to prepare young people for their higher education in France, and we are a major player in mobility at the national level. This is very useful because, in high school, many young people don’t know what to do because there aren’t many training programs available locally, and our presence offers young people the opportunity to go abroad for these programs.”

Interview by DR

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-pourquoi-est-ce-important-de-participer-a-successful-departure/