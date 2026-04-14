STREET INTERVIEWS: Why participate in the Marigot street market? | FAXINFO

Last Friday and Saturday, the rue du Général de Gaulle at Marigot sIt’s lively for the traditional street market’April, taken over in 2015 by theThe merchants’ association, with 91 stalls and a friendly atmosphere, attracts vendors and visitors every year. The next edition is already expected in August.t. But what’is that what you Motivated to participate? We went to meet you.



Yann Lecam, president of the Marigot merchants’ association:

“This is a time when we can bring some light and dynamism back to Marigot. Often, it makes people from Grand-Case, Orient Bay, or even the other side of the island want to come, especially since we have more and more competition from Cole Bay and Hope Estate. The important thing is that people rediscover the shops in the town center and this atmosphere, which is different from the other points I mentioned.”











Tamillia, a particular one with a stall:

“Actually, I had too many clothes at home. I’d wanted to do a yard sale for years, but I’d never participated. So I thought, why not this year? I’m going to France this month, and before I left, I thought, I’ll do this. We’ve been here since 8 a.m., it’s going well, I’m happy. The goal is really to get rid of all my clothes, because there are some that I’ve only worn once for a photoshoot, on stage, or in videos.”









Emma, ​​a shop assistant:

“It allows us to clear out stock, raise our profile, and also bring more customers to all the shops on the street. It also allows us to make our products and new brands from all over the world more accessible. We’re a concept store, so we’ll be offering home decor, but also perfume, sunglasses, sportswear, notebooks…”









Agnès, customer of the clearance sale:

“I would say it’s because it allows me to meet work colleagues, chat, have a bite to eat, find some good deals, and it helps pass the time instead of staying home. I come every year, but we don’t spend too much; life has become so expensive, but we try to treat ourselves a little.”



Interview by DR

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-pourquoi-participer-a-la-braderie-de-marigot/