Study Financing Information Session this Thursday | Government of Sint Maarten

Philipsburg – The Department of Study Financing will have an information session on Thursday, January 16, at the Government Administration Building, Philipsburg.

The session, which will start at 7pm, is to provide students valuable information on the process of applying for study financing, from the different types of scholarships, priority studies, travel details, among other related details.

The application period for study financing is January 1 to February 15, 2025. Applicants can go to the website and begin the process: create an account, complete application form, upload required documents, sign and submit.

Study financing is provided by Government of St. Maarten to eligible citizens who want to further their educational development.

For more information on the topic, visit study sintmaartengov.org and financing-sxm.sx.

Contact the department via email: info@studyfinancing-sxm.sx or phone: 527-3840.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Study-Financing-Information-Session-this-Thursday.aspx