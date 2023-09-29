SUBSIDIES: A look back at the 2023 Associations Seminar | FAXINFO

Last Friday, September 22, the Collectivity of Saint-Martin brought together the local associations at the CCISM around the annual seminar dedicated to the associative sector.

Martine Beldor, in charge of Community Life under the aegis of the human development and citizenship delegation chaired by the 3rd vice-president Dominique Démocrite Louisy, opened the seminar by recalling the measures deployed by the COM as well as the important means to unite associations and provide them with all the useful information in order to realize their projects and develop their structure. The Associations Seminar aimed to inform the public, volunteers and employees of all the assistance available to them, assistance presented and detailed during the evening through three components: financial support, human support and technical support support. training. Fabien Sésé, secretary general of the prefecture, was also present as part of the State-COM partnership on the financing of annual aid to local associations through the European Social Fund (ESF) for a total amount of 4 million euros annuals.

Over the last five years, 500 associations have submitted grant requests. Since January 1, 2023, 41 associations have been created, which represents one association each week. This significant figure proves once again to what extent the local associative fabric is active and constantly developing. After the success of the presentation of calls for projects to associations on March 14, this seminar did not deserve to be successful in terms of success, the Opal room of the CCISM was full of people. The presentations followed one another by Hatharith Khieu (associative life), Véronique Coursil (prefecture), Marc Fabre (DRAJES and young retiree greeted by the assembly), Fabienne Monmarson (prefecture), Véronique Valvert and Valérie Martineau (CAF), Christopher Gamiette and Kifaya Lacam (monitoring and evaluation of grants awarded), David Touzel (DEETS), Clive Missongo (Pôle Emploi) and Bruno Ravier (Road Safety).

The evening was rich in information and discussions. As a reminder, the annual grant application campaign began on September 18 and closes on October 30. The registration file can be downloaded from www.com-saint-martin.fr _VX

Info: vieassociative@com-saint-martin.fr

Support workshops for Associations

The Community has decided to dematerialize grant applications while offering support to associations through general training workshops. The next one will take place on October 4 in the neighborhood council room (Thelbert Carti stadium) in Quartier d'Orléans from 10 a.m. to noon. The practical training workshops will take place on Wednesday October 11 from 10 a.m. to noon in Marigot (COM annex room, rue Victor Maurasse) and on Wednesday October 18 in Quartier d'Orléans (neighborhood council).

