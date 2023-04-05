Success course during the Easter holidays | FAXINFO

174 students are expected from April 3 to 6 for studious holidays, i.e. around 21% of CP and CM2 students in Saint-Martin.

39 teachers welcome in elementary schools Marie-Amélie Leydet, Aline Hanson, Elie Gibs and Omer Arrondell students from CP and CM2 for a remediation course.

These young people will be able to benefit in a small group of six maximum from the advice and help of teachers for 4 mornings.

The opportunity to salute these volunteer teachers who wish, through their commitment, to work towards better success for their students.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/stage-de-reussite-pendant-les-vacances-de-paques/