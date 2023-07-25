“Successful Departure 2023”: a system to better prepare students for the start of the school year! | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin is organizing the 9nd edition of its “Successful Departure” operation. This year, the event is invited to the Village de la Formation, on Friday July 28, 2023, from 14 p.m. to 19 p.m., in the Galisbay car park.

"Successful Departure" or successful departure aims to support high school graduates who embark on secondary studies and students who need information to prepare for their mobility.

Au program:

• Meeting with institutional and associative partners

• Thematic workshops: budget, health (mental, nutrition), finding accommodation

• Round table, theme: “How can we best support him in organizing his departure? ".

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/successful-departure-2023-un-dispositif-pour-mieux-preparer-la-rentree-des-etudiants/