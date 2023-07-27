SUCCESSFUL DEPARTURE 2023: An event not to be missed for students this Friday, July 28! | FAXINFO

It is in the heart of the “Village de la Formation” that the 28th edition “SUCCESSFUL DEPARTURE 14” will take place this Friday, July 19 from 9 p.m. to 2023 p.m. in the Galisbay car park. A system intended to provide better support to high school graduates undertaking secondary studies and students needing information to prepare for their mobility.

"We are aware that the coming months will be a very dense period and a crucial moment in your life as students", underlines the territorial councilor, Raphaël Sanchez, president of the youth commission.

“This event will certainly facilitate and support your departure for your higher education, whether in mainland France, Guadeloupe, Martinique or to Canada.

It is imperative to prepare yourself well in order to successfully integrate into your new environment and learn to be independent. "SUCCESSFUL DEPARTURE" will be a unique opportunity for you to meet other students who will have a similar experience to yours and to share your expectations, concerns and future plans. The opportunity also to enrich your network, to strengthen your links between students and to nurture the Saint-Martin Connection which will be so useful to you to remain motivated and courageous in your respective host territories”, he adds.

During this 9th edition "SUCCESSFUL DEPARTURE 2023", mobility support systems will be present on site to better inform and guide students:

– La Maison de Saint-Martin in Paris, a place to welcome young people on the move and to meet the dedicated association network in Ile de France;

– The Territorial Grant granted by the COM;

– The housing partnership with the CROUS for students;

– Financial information point (with the participation of Crédit Mutuel)

– Point of support for Integration (with associative partners such as PELICARUS).

So many exchanges and information that will be beneficial for the students of Saint-Martin in the pursuit of their studies outside the territory._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/successful-departure-2023-un-rendez-vous-a-ne-manquer-sous-aucun-pretexte-pour-les-etudiants-ce-vendredi-28-juillet/