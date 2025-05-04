Sunday is International Firefighters’ Day. Thank You for Your Service | Government of Sint Maarten

International Firefighters’ Day (IFFD) is observed on May 4 or the first Sunday in May to honor firefighters for their service, remember firefighters who lost their lives during service to their country.

Fire Chief Clive Richardson would like to wish Sint Maarten/Saint-Martin firefighters’ – the community fire service department and the airport fire service – Happy International Firefighters’ Day, and to thank them, and honor them for their dedicated service to the community as emergency service workers.

“Firefighters’ dedicate their lives to protect life and property within the community. I would also like to recognize firefighters who have retired and served their community to the best of their ability while in service promoting public safety first,” Fire Chief Clive Richardson said on Sunday.

Fire services around the world observe the day by ‘sounding off’ at noon where they stop and reflect on the sacrifices made by firefighters and fire sirens sound for 30 seconds followed by a minute’s silence in memory of, and respect for, all firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty or passed on before us.

The date chosen for International Firefighters’ Day was linked to the feast day of St Florian (the patron saint of all firefighters). St Florian was the first known commander of one firefighting squad in the Roman Empire.

He lost his life, as well as those of his colleagues, for protecting the same humane ideas which firefighters all over the world share even today.

Firefighters in most of the European countries celebrate their day on 4th of May as a ‘Day of Fire Service’ as well as St. Florian’s Day. This date is also known as St Florian’s Day worldwide and has been a tradition for more than 150 years in Europe.

Those seeking information can contact the Fire Department at 542-1215, 542-1217, 542-6001 or in case of an emergency call 919.

The Fire Department falls under the Ministry of General Affairs.​

