Suspect arrested for violence in Cay Hill | FAXINFO

Sint Maarten Police Detectives (KPSM) are actively engaged in an ongoing investigation into a recent incident of abuse that took place in the Cay Hill area on July 27, 2023.

The incident stemmed from an altercation between a landlord and a tenant, resulting in serious injury to the landlord. On the evening of July 27, an argument between a landlord and a tenant escalated into a violent altercation. During the confrontation, the owner suffered weapon-inflicted wounds, which resulted in severe head trauma. A rapid intervention of several police patrols and ambulance personnel was coordinated at the scene. Upon arrival, the victim was found in critical condition with serious head injuries. Immediate first aid was administered by emergency personnel, after which the victim was quickly transported to the Sint Maarten medical center. Given the seriousness of her injuries, she was then airlifted off the island for emergency medical treatment. Following this violent incident, the detectives of (KPSM) launched an investigation. Through meticulous efforts, detectives managed to identify a suspect. On Sunday, August 6, 2023, officers arrested the aforementioned suspect who was brought to Philipsburg Police Station where he is being held pending further investigation. KPSM places a deep emphasis on addressing incidents of violence, demonstrating a strong commitment to seeking justice for all victims. The cooperation of the public regarding this ongoing investigation is essential. The Sint Maarten law enforcement agencies call on people who witnessed this incident or who have relevant information on the events that took place that day to contact the police station at +17215422222 extension 208/214 or extension 9300 if you wish to remain anonymous. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/un-suspect-arrete-pour-des-faits-de-violence-a-cay-hill/