Suspected of domestic violence, an individual is arrested after hitting a soldier with his car | FAXINFO

Yesterday morning, around 10:45 a.m., a gendarmerie patrol from the Marigot brigade was called for domestic violence. What followed was the difficult arrest of the alleged perpetrator on the Agrément road in his pick-up vehicle.

It took the intervention of several gendarmes to, with some difficulty, arrest an individual suspected of domestic violence. Explanations of the facts from Colonel Maxime Wintzer-Wekehind, commander of COMGEND of Saint-Martin/Saint-Barthélemy. “The soldiers speak with the individual who damages property belonging to his ex-spouse. He does not listen to the police and then decides to get back into his vehicle. He restarts and runs over the foot of a gendarme who manages to move out of the path of the car. The accused then drags another soldier for around ten meters who was trying to open the car door. The motorist then refuses several times to obey the police officer's orders and turns around. During the maneuver, while the traffic flow was dense, he braked suddenly, the gendarmerie vehicle could not avoid him and crashed into the pick-up. Despite several requests, the individual still refuses to get out of his vehicle. In fact, the police had no choice but to use strictly appropriate force to get him out of his vehicle. When he was arrested, the man was carrying a bladed weapon and was probably under the influence of an alcoholic state.

Colonel Maxime Wintzer-Wekehind specifies that two investigations have been opened, one for domestic violence, the other for violence against the police. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/soupconne-de-violences-intrafamiliales-un-individu-est-interpelle-apres-avoir-heurte-avec-sa-voiture-un-militaire/