SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT / Floods and biodiversity: Towards a more resilient future | FAXINFO

A delegation from Saint-Martin, led by 2nd Vice-President Bernadette Davis, participated in the Seminar on Aquatic Environments and Flood Prevention (MAPI) in Guadeloupe. This event, organized by the Regional Council and DEAL, allowed for an exchange on strategies for water management and flood control.

Bernadette Davis highlighted Saint Martin's vulnerability to climate change and the importance of the Preliminary Study Program for the Flood Prevention Action Program (PEP-PAPI). restoration of ponds, essential for regulating rainwater, is one of the local priorities. The Community also continues to maintain drainage networks and ravines using environmentally friendly methods.

Another major issue addressed during the seminar concerns Saint-Martin's membership in the program BESTLIFE2030 de l 'Office Français de la Biodiversité (OFB), which will finance up to 95% of environmental projects over 18 to 36 months. This system will support the protection of biodiversity and improving the living environment.

Finally, emphasis was placed on the public awareness Saint-Martinoise to climate issues. With a sea ​​level rise With the potential to reach 1,17 meters by the end of the century, regional cooperation and collective efforts are essential to building a more resilient territory. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/developpement-durable-inondations-et-biodiversite-vers-un-avenir-plus-resilient/