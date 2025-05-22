SWALI-KA PRESS RELEASE | FAXINFO

The 27 April was held for the first time, the MAS MATEN LOKONO CONGO , the event organized by the Swali-ka association.

Our first thanks go directly to the LE PWEN group for bringing us this event, which is a flagship event in Guadeloupe, and for allowing it to be set up on our island.

We are addressing a huge thanks to all the sponsors, who accompanied us in this adventure and without whom nothing would have been possible: HOME n TOOLS, GRAND MAISON, MONSTER GARAGE, MARIGOT MERCHANTS ASSOCIATION, BEL HILL ICE, MAD DESIGN, CAGEPA, KARULINE, SOCORE SXM, TRIPLE SHEL PRO CONSTRUCTION

A special thank you to all the members of Swali-ka, the volunteers, the associations who worked like little ants to make this day unforgettable, KA ANTRÈNOU, LES MOTARDS, LE COMITÉ CARNIVAL DE SAINT MARTIN, ASM

Not forgetting the police who allowed us to arrive safely.

We thank the press for covering the event and helping to promote it beyond our destination.

Finally, we would like to express our deep gratitude to everyone who participated in Mas Maten. Thanks to you, this event was a true success, filled with joy and conviviality.

See you next year for new adventures!

President

Swali-Ka Association

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/communique-swali-ka/