SWIMMING: At Galion, children dive into learning | FAXINFO

From February 9 to 20, the association All to the Ô organized his first annual internship “I’m learning to swim,” offering to nearly 70 children the opportunity to safely tame the sea. Initially shared with Grand-Case, the second week ultimately took place entirely at Galleon, where conditions are more favorable.

Every day, from Monday to Friday, about thirty students from the Omer Arrondell and Clair Saint-Maximin schools Orleans district in the morning, then about forty children from the Aline Hanson school of Sandy Ground In the afternoon, they took over the shoreline. Mostly in CM1 and CM2, many had already participated two years ago in the program supported by the local authority and the urban policy.

Supervised with rigor and kindness by the Lifeguards Charlotte, Anthony, the tireless Francine and AbiolaThe young swimmers learned to float, swim on their front and back, float like a starfish, and even dive to retrieve an object from the bottom of the water. As the days went by, fear gave way to confidence, then to pride.

The association provided full transportation for the respective schools to Galion beach, and also supplied a snack, making the free and accessible internship for childrenAt the end of the session, the trainee swimmers took the federal test “Knowing How to Swim Safely”(former Sauv’Nage) from French Swimming Federationbefore an awards ceremony filled with smiles.

On an island surrounded by water, knowing how to swim is not a luxury: it’s a necessity.Thanks to Tous à l’Ô, an association led by Boris Villemin, more than a hundred children each year acquire this vital reflex in a safe and trusting environment.





