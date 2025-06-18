Swimming: End of season competition at Sxm Natation | FAXINFO

As every year, the traditional end-of-season competition took place at the SXM Natation pool, in a friendly and dynamic atmosphere.

On Wednesday 11 and Saturday 14 June, the young swimmers from the swimming school, aged 4 12/XNUMX to XNUMX years old, enthusiastically participated in three events:

a swimming event, a dynamic apnea event and a diving event.

This event allowed the children to demonstrate the remarkable progress made throughout the year, under the careful supervision of their swimming instructor, Jérémy.

The families, who came in large numbers, warmly encouraged the participants, helping to create a festive and motivating atmosphere.

Registration for the 2025/2026 season is open at www.sxmnatation.com or +(590) 690 775500

Many thanks to our partners for their loyal support: Faxinfo, PAC Distribution, Gymfit, My Pilates SXM.

Competition results

4 1/2 years – 5 1/2 years

25m breaststroke :

1er: Aden Primeo 0'51

2e: Wesley Rousseaux 0'56

3e: Luca Turville 0'57

Dynamic apnea:

1er: Lou Caillieret & Welsley Rousseaux 12m

3e: Lyana Lalanne Laurent 11m

Diving:

1er: Wesley Rousseaux

2e: Lou Caillieret

3e: Lyana Lalanne Laurent

Overall winner: Wesley Rousseau

Competition results

5 1/2 years – 6 1/2 years

25m breaststroke:

1er: Esme Henry 0'42

2e: Emma Cornen 0'43

3e: Cairon Pillah Neipal 0'47

Dynamic apnea:

1er: Cairon Pillah Neipal 14,30m

2e: Esmée Henry 13,50m

3e: Thaotim Deneufgermain 12,50m

Diving:

1er: Raphael Costinot

2e: Esme Henry

3e: Emma Korean

Overall winner: Esmée Henry

Competition results

6 1/2 years – 7 1/2 years

50m breaststroke:

1er: Chloe Chalifour 1'10

2e: Apolline Josse 1'19

3e: Lubaila Busarov 1'22

Dynamic apnea:

1er: Apolline Josse 21m

2e: Hugo Ashley & Logan John Selling 19m

Diving:

1er: Apolline Josse

2e: Kurtis Laurent

3e: Logan John Selling

Overall winner: Apolline Josse

Competition results

7 1/2 years – 9 1/2 years

100m breaststroke:

1er: Taiwen Alextus 2'19

2e: Axel Penalosa 2'24

3e: Joy Magnac 2'28

Dynamic apnea:

1er: Luca Combet 28m

2e: Philippine Bailly 27m

3e: Mathias Decluseau 21m

Diving:

1er: Philippile Bailly

2e: Axel Penalosa

3e: Nora Pigeon

Overall winner: Axel Penalosa

Competition results

9 1/2 years – 11 1/2 years

100m breaststroke:

1er: Anna Poignot 1'55

2e: Charlotte Cheriaux 2'07

3e: Izack Deneufgermain 2'08

100m crawl:

1er: Izack Deneufgermain 1'43

2e: Anna Poignot 1'54

3ème Emma Varriot 2'04

Freediving:

1er: Anna Poignot 42m

2e: Erwen Henry 36m

3ème : Mickeva Jouenne 26,80m

Overall winner: Anna Poignot

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/natation-competition-de-fin-de-saison-chez-sxm-natation/