Swimming: End of season competition at Sxm Natation | FAXINFO

As every year, the traditional end-of-season competition took place at the SXM Natation pool, in a friendly and dynamic atmosphere.
On Wednesday 11 and Saturday 14 June, the young swimmers from the swimming school, aged 4 12/XNUMX to XNUMX years old, enthusiastically participated in three events:
a swimming event, a dynamic apnea event and a diving event.
This event allowed the children to demonstrate the remarkable progress made throughout the year, under the careful supervision of their swimming instructor, Jérémy.
The families, who came in large numbers, warmly encouraged the participants, helping to create a festive and motivating atmosphere.
Registration for the 2025/2026 season is open at www.sxmnatation.com or +(590) 690 775500
Many thanks to our partners for their loyal support: Faxinfo, PAC Distribution, Gymfit, My Pilates SXM.
Competition results
4 1/2 years – 5 1/2 years
25m breaststroke :
1er: Aden Primeo 0'51
2e: Wesley Rousseaux 0'56
3e: Luca Turville 0'57
Dynamic apnea:
1er: Lou Caillieret & Welsley Rousseaux 12m
3e: Lyana Lalanne Laurent 11m
Diving:
1er: Wesley Rousseaux
2e: Lou Caillieret
3e: Lyana Lalanne Laurent
Overall winner: Wesley Rousseau
Competition results
5 1/2 years – 6 1/2 years
25m breaststroke:
1er: Esme Henry 0'42
2e: Emma Cornen 0'43
3e: Cairon Pillah Neipal 0'47
Dynamic apnea:
1er: Cairon Pillah Neipal 14,30m
2e: Esmée Henry 13,50m
3e: Thaotim Deneufgermain 12,50m
Diving:
1er: Raphael Costinot
2e: Esme Henry
3e: Emma Korean
Overall winner: Esmée Henry
Competition results
6 1/2 years – 7 1/2 years
50m breaststroke:
1er: Chloe Chalifour 1'10
2e: Apolline Josse 1'19
3e: Lubaila Busarov 1'22
Dynamic apnea:
1er: Apolline Josse 21m
2e: Hugo Ashley & Logan John Selling 19m
Diving:
1er: Apolline Josse
2e: Kurtis Laurent
3e: Logan John Selling
Overall winner: Apolline Josse
Competition results
7 1/2 years – 9 1/2 years
100m breaststroke:
1er: Taiwen Alextus 2'19
2e: Axel Penalosa 2'24
3e: Joy Magnac 2'28
Dynamic apnea:
1er: Luca Combet 28m
2e: Philippine Bailly 27m
3e: Mathias Decluseau 21m
Diving:
1er: Philippile Bailly
2e: Axel Penalosa
3e: Nora Pigeon
Overall winner: Axel Penalosa
Competition results
9 1/2 years – 11 1/2 years
100m breaststroke:
1er: Anna Poignot 1'55
2e: Charlotte Cheriaux 2'07
3e: Izack Deneufgermain 2'08
100m crawl:
1er: Izack Deneufgermain 1'43
2e: Anna Poignot 1'54
3ème Emma Varriot 2'04
Freediving:
1er: Anna Poignot 42m
2e: Erwen Henry 36m
3ème : Mickeva Jouenne 26,80m
Overall winner: Anna Poignot
Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/natation-competition-de-fin-de-saison-chez-sxm-natation/
View comments
Hide comments