SWIMMING: Great competition for the SXM Swimming mid-season meet | FAXINFO

As every year, the swimming pool of SXM Swimming hosted its mid-season competition on Wednesday, March 4th and Saturday, March 7th. Nearlyabout a hundred childrenChildren aged 4 and a half to 12 years old took part in this event which has become a must-see.
You’ll find here: swimming, dynamic apnea and diving eventsThis is an opportunity for young swimmers to demonstrate to their families the progress they have made throughout the year under the supervision of their coaches. swimming instructor, JeremyIn a friendly atmosphere, parents and relatives were there to encourage the participants around the pool.
Results sideSeveral young riders distinguished themselves by winning the overall standings in their respective categories. In the 4.5-5.5 year old category, Adam Oussaid took first place. Wesley Rousseau dominated the 5.5-6.5 year old category, while Esmée Henry won the 6.5-7.5 year old category. In the 7.5-9.5 year old category, Joy Magnac confirmed her consistency by winning the overall title. Finally, Anna Poignot dominated the 9.5-12 year old category with solid performances in all disciplines.
The organizers commend the young swimmers for their involvement and thank their partners for their support: Faxinfo, PAC Distribution, Getelec, and My Pilates SXM. next competition is already scheduled for Wednesday, June 10th and Saturday, June 13th, 2026. _Vx
Competition results 4 1/2 years – 5 1/2 years
25m leg kick:
1er Joy Petreluzzi 0’52
2nd: Adam Oussaid 0’53
3rd: Néva Goré 0’57
Dynamic apnea:
1er Joy Petreluzzi 13mm
2rd Adam Oussaid 12,50m
3th : Néva Goré 12m
Dive:
1er Mattia Turville
2rd Neva Gore
3th Adam Oussaid
Overall winner: Adam Oussaid
Competition results 5 1/2 years – 6 1/2 years
25m crawl:
1er : Wesley Rousseau 0’29
2rd David Reymond 0’35
3th : Luca Turville 0’36
Dynamic apnea:
1er : Wesley Rousseau 15,30m
2rd : Alix Roy & Luca El Mardi Brown 12m
Dive:
1er : David Reymond & Luca Turville
2rd David Reymond
Overall winner: Rousseau Wesley
Competition results 6 1/2 years – 7 1/2 years
50m crawl:
1er : Esmée Henry 1’15
2rd Nouh Cheikh 1’16
3th Thalia Chance 1’19
Dynamic apnea:
1er : Nouh Cheikh 24m
2rd : Esmée Henry 20m
3th Keziah Connor 14,20m
Dive:
1er Esmée Henry
2rd : Nouh Cheikh
3rd Evan Malborough
Overall winner: Esmée Henry
Competition results 7 1/2 years – 9 1/2 years
50m breaststroke:
1er Joy Magnac 0’58
2rd Kurtys Laurent 1’01
3th : Chloe Chalifour 1’03
50m crawl:
1er Lisandro Sainval 0’48
2rd Joy Magnac 0’53
3rd Diego Chamel Arjona 0’56
Dynamic apnea:
1er Joy Magnac 27m
2rd Amylee Combet 24m
3ème : Evan Figure 21m
Overall winner: Joy Magnac
Competition results 9 1/2 years – 12 years
100m breaststroke:
1er : Anna Poignot 1’49
2rd : Charlotte Cheriaux 1’58
3ème Kaina Gillet 2’07
100m crawl:
1er : Anna Poignot 1’37
2rd : Charlotte Cheriaux 1’56
3rd Kaina Gillet 2’11
Apnea:
1er : Anna Poignot 36m
2rd : Charlotte Cheriaux 26m
3ème Lucas Combet 22,20m
Overall winner: Anna Poignot
Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/natation-une-belle-emulation-pour-la-competition-de-mi-saison-de-sxm-natation/
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