SWIMMING: Great competition for the SXM Swimming mid-season meet | FAXINFO

As every year, the swimming pool of SXM Swimming hosted its mid-season competition on Wednesday, March 4th and Saturday, March 7th. Nearlyabout a hundred childrenChildren aged 4 and a half to 12 years old took part in this event which has become a must-see.



You’ll find here: swimming, dynamic apnea and diving eventsThis is an opportunity for young swimmers to demonstrate to their families the progress they have made throughout the year under the supervision of their coaches. swimming instructor, JeremyIn a friendly atmosphere, parents and relatives were there to encourage the participants around the pool.

Results sideSeveral young riders distinguished themselves by winning the overall standings in their respective categories. In the 4.5-5.5 year old category, Adam Oussaid took first place. Wesley Rousseau dominated the 5.5-6.5 year old category, while Esmée Henry won the 6.5-7.5 year old category. In the 7.5-9.5 year old category, Joy Magnac confirmed her consistency by winning the overall title. Finally, Anna Poignot dominated the 9.5-12 year old category with solid performances in all disciplines.

The organizers commend the young swimmers for their involvement and thank their partners for their support: Faxinfo, PAC Distribution, Getelec, and My Pilates SXM. next competition is already scheduled for Wednesday, June 10th and Saturday, June 13th, 2026. _Vx



Competition results 4 1/2 years – 5 1/2 years

25m leg kick:

1er Joy Petreluzzi 0’52

2nd: Adam Oussaid 0’53

3rd: Néva Goré 0’57



Dynamic apnea:

1er Joy Petreluzzi 13mm

2rd Adam Oussaid 12,50m

3th : Néva Goré 12m



Dive:

1er Mattia Turville

2rd Neva Gore

3th Adam Oussaid



Overall winner: Adam Oussaid



Competition results 5 1/2 years – 6 1/2 years

25m crawl:

1er : Wesley Rousseau 0’29

2rd David Reymond 0’35

3th : Luca Turville 0’36



Dynamic apnea:

1er : Wesley Rousseau 15,30m

2rd : Alix Roy & Luca El Mardi Brown 12m



Dive:

1er : David Reymond & Luca Turville

2rd David Reymond



Overall winner: Rousseau Wesley



Competition results 6 1/2 years – 7 1/2 years



50m crawl:

1er : Esmée Henry 1’15

2rd Nouh Cheikh 1’16

3th Thalia Chance 1’19



Dynamic apnea:

1er : Nouh Cheikh 24m

2rd : Esmée Henry 20m

3th Keziah Connor 14,20m



Dive:

1er Esmée Henry

2rd : Nouh Cheikh

3rd Evan Malborough



Overall winner: Esmée Henry



Competition results 7 1/2 years – 9 1/2 years



50m breaststroke:

1er Joy Magnac 0’58

2rd Kurtys Laurent 1’01

3th : Chloe Chalifour 1’03



50m crawl:

1er Lisandro Sainval 0’48

2rd Joy Magnac 0’53

3rd Diego Chamel Arjona 0’56



Dynamic apnea:

1er Joy Magnac 27m

2rd Amylee Combet 24m

3ème : Evan Figure 21m



Overall winner: Joy Magnac



Competition results 9 1/2 years – 12 years



100m breaststroke:

1er : Anna Poignot 1’49

2rd : Charlotte Cheriaux 1’58

3ème Kaina Gillet 2’07



100m crawl:

1er : Anna Poignot 1’37

2rd : Charlotte Cheriaux 1’56

3rd Kaina Gillet 2’11



Apnea:

1er : Anna Poignot 36m

2rd : Charlotte Cheriaux 26m

3ème Lucas Combet 22,20m



Overall winner: Anna Poignot

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/natation-une-belle-emulation-pour-la-competition-de-mi-saison-de-sxm-natation/