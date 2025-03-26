SWIMMING / Mid-season competition at SXM Swimming: a success for young swimmers | FAXINFO

Like every year, SXM Swimming organized its mid-season competition at the club's swimming pool on Wednesday March 19 and Saturday March 22. This event brought together 100 children aged 4 1/2 to 12 years old, who competed in three events: swimming, dynamic apnea et dive.

The young athletes had the opportunity to demonstrate their progress under the encouragement of their families. Lifeguard Jeremy praised the children's involvement and the friendly atmosphere of the competition.

Each age category saw the emergence of young talents:

For the youngest (4 1/2 years – 5 1/2 years), Wesley Rousseau dominated by winning the overall victory.

In the 5 1/2 – 6 1/2 year old category, Nouh Cheikh shone thanks to his victory in diving and dynamic apnea.

Evan Chiffre (6 1/2 years – 7 1/2 years) won with a great performance in breaststroke and diving.

Charlotte Chariaux (7 1/2 years old – 9 1/2 years old) took first place overall thanks to his victory in swimming and freediving.

Anna Poignot (9 1/2 years old – 11 1/2 years old) excelled in breaststroke and freediving, emerging as the overall winner in her category.

The next competition will be held 4 and 7 June 2025Congratulations to the participants and thanks to the sponsors: Faxinfo, PAC Distribution, Gymfit and My Pilates SXM.

Complete results:

Competition results 4 1/2 years – 5 1/2 years

25m breaststroke with board:

1er : Luca Turville 1'14

2nd: Lou Caillieret 1'15

3rd: Thaotim Deneufgermain & Wesley Rousseau 1'17

Dynamic apnea:

1er : Luca Turville 8,30m

2th : Wesley Rousseau 6,70m

3th : Aden Primeon 6,50m

Dive:

1er : Aymerick Fleming Marcenat

2th : Wesley Rousseau

3th : Alix Roy

Overall winner: Wesley Rousseau

Competition results 5 1/2 years – 6 1/2 years

25m breaststroke:

1er : Emile Crochemore 0'40

2th : Emma Cornen 0'43

3th : Esmée Henry 0'44

Dynamic apnea:

1er : Esmée Henry 16,40m

2th : Nouh Cheikh 16,20m

3th : Hugo Ashley 12m

Dive:

1er : Nouh Cheikh

2th : Emma Cornen

3th : Lucie Ashley

Overall winner: Nouh Cheikh

Competition results 6 1/2 years – 7 1/2 years

50m breaststroke:

1er : Evan Figure 1'13

2th : Chloe Chalifour 1'16

3th : Apolline Josse 1'24

Dynamic apnea:

1er : Apolline Josse 16,50m

2th : Evan Figure 15m

3th : Logan John Selling 12,20m

Dive:

1er : Evan Chiffre

2th : Apolline Josse

3th : Logan John Selling

Overall winner: Evan Chiffre

Competition results 7 1/2 years – 9 1/2 years

100m breaststroke:

1er : Charlotte Cheriaux 2'08

2th : Axel Penalosa 2'16

3th : Erwen Henry 2'21

Dynamic apnea:

1er : Erwen Henry 26m

2th : Charlotte Cheriaux 23,90m

3th : Philippine Bally 19,60m

Dive:

1er : Erwen Henry

2th : Charlotte Cheriaux

3th : Emma Varriot

Overall winner: Charlotte Chariaux

Competition results 9 1/2 years – 11 1/2 years

100m breaststroke:

1er : Anna Poignot 2'00

2th : Izack Deneufgermain 2'07

3th : Julian Richard Arteaga 2'26

100m crawl:

1er : Izack Deneufgermain 1'40

2th : Anna Poignot 1'47

3th : Mickeva Jouenne 2'17

Apnea:

1er : Anna Poignot 30m

2th : Izaac Deneufgermain 27,30m

3th : Mockeva Jouenne 24m

Overall winner: Anna Poignot

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/natation-competition-de-mi-saison-chez-sxm-natation-une-reussite-pour-les-jeunes-nageurs/