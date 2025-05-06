SWIMMING / Swimming towards confidence: a free course for children | FAXINFO

During the last two weeks of school holidays, a twenty students from the Clair Saint-Maximin school, from Quartier d'Orléans, were able to benefit from a completely free swimming course thanks to the association All to the Ô in “I’m learning to swim” deviceAn initiative made possible with the support of the Collectivité de Saint-Martin and the City Policy.

In addition to the free course, a shuttle service provided round-trip transportation between the Quartier d'Orléans school and the learning site, Galion Beach, allowing all registered children to participate without constraints. The goal for the children was to learn to swim safely and acquire solid foundations in a supervised and caring environment.

At the end of the course, all children obtained a license from the French Swimming Federation, proof of their commitment and their progress. Around ten of them also passed the “wildlife” diploma, a test combining swimming techniques and water safety gestures. Even those who did not pass it impressed with their ability to swim more than fifteen meters independently, proof of the effectiveness of the supervision and the system.

For the association Tous à l'Ô led by Boris Villemin, the results are clear: this session is a real success, for both children and supervisors. An enriching aquatic experience that we hope will make positive waves in the long term. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/natation-nager-vers-la-confiance-un-stage-gratuit-pour-les-enfants/