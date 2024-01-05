SWIMMING: The Caib Swim Team club at the top of the bill | FAXINFO

Since the start of the season, the Carib Swim Team (CST) has achieved significant feats away from home.

During the first week of November, a contingent of talented swimmers from the Carib Swim Team competed in the Aruba Dolphins Invitational, an event that allowed young athletes to compete at an international level. ProPhysio SXM generously sponsored the team’s accommodation, ensuring that financial constraints did not hinder their participation.

“Our commitment to supporting youth development and sporting excellence is unwavering. We are proud to have sponsored the Carib Swim Team and congratulate all students on their outstanding results at the Aruba Dolphins Invitational,” said Peter Prinsen, Founder of ProPhysio SXM.

Congratulations go to swimmers Declan Boyd, Lejaelin Richardson, Kimaia Stephen, Pepijn Vriezen, Simon Creusot and Jaylin Martiens, many of whom broke their personal bests and gained valuable experience. Caithlyn Challenger, Saphire Thompson and Joey Schvartz-Arnaud stood out as medalists, with Joey and Saphire placing in the top three in their respective age categories, earning them coveted trophies.

Following this success, a second group of CST swimmers traveled to Curaçao for the Sigfried Fransisco Invitational in mid-December. The Dolphins and Super Splash swim teams also represented St. Maarten. The groups demonstrated excellent camaraderie and sportsmanship, making the meet a vibrant and exciting experience for all, with opportunities to learn from each other and share the unique experience of representing the island at the international level.

Talented swimmers representing CST at this event were Brandon Girier Dufournier, Lois Geerdink, Philip Chang Sing Pang, Kjeld van der Meer, Aiyana Bourne, Adaya Bourne and Nihal Chugnani. Each of these participants placed in the top ten, with Adaya Bourne receiving a well-deserved trophy for placing second in the best swimmer category in her age group.

On their return, the members of the CST were welcomed at the airport by the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports, Mr. Samuel, who congratulated all the swimmers for their brilliant performance regionally and internationally. _AF

