SXM DRAG RACE 2024: A final under the sign of passion and prevention | FAXINFO

This Sunday, November 24, National Road 7 between Hope Estate and Grand-Case vibrated with the roar of engines for the grand finale of the SXM Drag Race Championship.

Organised by the Association Moto Action du Nord (AMAN), this event brought together drivers and speed enthusiasts for a day of strong emotions, despite the capricious weather.

With 36 registered riders and 41 machines in the running, spectators witnessed thrilling races in the scooter, maxiscooter, quad, streetbike and prostock categories. The track, specially secured for the occasion, provided an ideal setting for spectacular clashes over 200 meters. Despite a rainy start, the event lived up to its promises. The massive participation in the scooter and maxiscooter categories, the main targets for promoting safe sports practices, was a great satisfaction for the organizers. On the championship side, the winners were determined by their consistency throughout the three races, the difference was made on points. Congratulations for this event that combines competition and awareness, to the great delight of fans of speed and road safety. See you in 2025! _Vx

Complete results (final and championship) of the SXM DRAG RACE 2024

Scooter

🥇 ILLIDGE Ilegio (Sint Maarten)

🥈GLASCOW Jacquani (Saint Martin)

🥉NUBRET Naïdy (Saint Martin)

Maxi scooters

🥇GLASCOW Jacquani (Saint Martin)

🥈 LAKE Alain (Saint Martin)

🥉 CHARLES Jeremy (Saint Martin)

Quad

🥇CONNOR Shamol (Anguilla)

Street bike

🥇 LEMARCHAND Julien (Guadeloupe)

🥈SUN Bruce (Saint Martin)

🥉 COUCHY Nicolas (Saint Martin)

Prostock

🥇 NUBRET Neydj (Saint Martin)

🥈 MURRAY Robert (Sint Maarten)

🥉 JUSTIANA Rishinelle (Curaçao)

Elimination Results

Scooter: ILLIDGE Ilegio

Maxiscooter: LAKE Alain

Streetbike: COUCHY Nicolas

Prostock: JUSTIANA Rishinelle

Championship side

Scooter

🥇NUBRET Naïdy

🥈JOSEPH HARRIGAN Jeremy

🥉 ILLIDGE Ilegio

Quad

🥇CONNOR Shamol

maxi scooter

🥇JOSEPH HARRIGAN Jeremy

🥈LAKE Adrien

🥉 BUISSERETH Winny

Street bike

🥇LEMARCHAND Julien

🥈COUCHY Nicolas

🥉 BACHA Gregory

Prostock

🥇NUBRET Neydj

🥈LAUD Edouard

🥉GONSALVES Dale

